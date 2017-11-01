New York Man Fined $5K for Mailing Live Snakes to China @jppower96

Snakes on a cargo plane! A man in western New York was fined $5,000 for attempting to mail seven live ball pythons to China back in 2014. Not only did 28-year-old Chaoyi Le try to transport the reptiles via the post office, but he also used a fake name to do so while labeling his package as containing “belts, candy and chocolate.” The package was ultimately intercepted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to which Le must also pay $3,500 in restitution. His lawyer says Le was planning to return to his native Shanghai on Tuesday and “wishes to apologize to the American people for his actions.