Frankensteins’ Baby Born on Halloween @jppower96

Frankenstein’s baby wasn’t born on Halloween, but the Frankensteins’ baby was! Oskar Gary Frankenstein was born four days after his due date on Tuesday in Winter Park, Florida, apparently arriving late so that his birth could go viral. Baby Frankenstein’s grandmother, Jennifer Frankenstein, tells WKMG that Oskar is the family’s first baby to ever be born on Halloween, and that they’re “super excited” to welcome him into their freaky brood.

