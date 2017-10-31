Remy Ma Teams Up With LiL Kim To Diss Nicki Minaj

Remy just signed a new deal with a new label, Columbia Records and she didn’t come to play. She already joined forces with the queen aka Lil Kim and her first target is none other than… you guessed it.. Nicki Minaj! The diss track is titled “Wake Me Up” and within minutes of her multi million dollar contract signing she was already on the microphone taking hits at Nicki.

The song takes hits at Nicki’s relationship with Nas along with other stuff, but you will have to wait to hear the track to learn the rest. Remy is super excited about this release with Queen Bee, she even took to instagram to promote the diss track. Along with the team up with LiL Kim, Remy also has a new manager, Vince Herbert (Tamar Braxtons ex). As far as Nicki is concerned, she is totally unbothered by all of this. Love me some Nicki Minaj! It’s a Barbie world!