Kim Kardashian Channels Aaliyah!

By Lucy Lopez
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian West is being accused of cultural appropriation after dressing as late R&B singer Aaliyah for a Halloween party. Refinery29 reports that the reality television star gave fans a sneak peek at her costume–which mimicked Aaliyah’s look in her “Try Again” music video–on social media Saturday. “Baby Girl Aaliyah” she captioned the clip. “Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but OK,” one critic tweeted. Another wrote, “It’s offensive because baby girl is DEAD and you can’t pay homage when you’re an Armenian just using her look as a costume. That’s the issue.” Other have defended Kim’s creativity, noting, “Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah and y’all are about to drag her for no reason. Did she do blackface? No. Y’all find anything to be mad about.”

