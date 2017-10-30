Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunited And It Felt So Awky!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited for the second time in a week on Sunday. As seen in photos shared by TMZ, the exes were seen chatting it up at a cafe in Westlake Village, California. While Bieber opted for a white hoodie, Gomez wore a blue-and-white striped jumpsuit. Last Sunday, Bieber stopped by Gomez’s and stayed until midnight. “They spent a few hours together as friends,” an insider tells People of the first get-together. “He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well.” Gomez is currently dating The Weeknd, who is aware of her rekindled friendship with the “Sorry” singer.

