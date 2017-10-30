Jay Z Opens Up 4:44 Tour in Anaheim

Filed Under: 4:44, Anaheim, california, Jay-Z, Response, tour, Video
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Jay Z kicked off his “4:44” tour Friday night in Anaheim California where he spoke on recent comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Watch his response above – 4:44 tour stops at the American Airlines Arena on November 12th. What do you think?

More from Mijo (7pm - Midnight)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live