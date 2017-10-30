Jay Z Opens Up 4:44 Tour in Anaheim

Jay Z addressing McNair’s Inmates running the prison comment. pic.twitter.com/8x2vmeZmh4 — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 28, 2017

Jay Z kicked off his “4:44” tour Friday night in Anaheim California where he spoke on recent comments made by Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Watch his response above – 4:44 tour stops at the American Airlines Arena on November 12th. What do you think?