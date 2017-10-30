Bring Your Appetite To The Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Get ready to grab your appetite and eat to your heart’s content at the 16th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. That’s right, jerk season is upon us and the biggest Caribbean food festival in the U.S. is back for its 16th year following two successful editions earlier in the year in New York and Washington, D.C.

The annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is raising the bar this year with an expanded line up of international headliners, dozens of food vendors, and a premium experience. Headlining the main stage are international performers Morgan Heritage, Tarrus Riley, King Yellowman & the Sagittarius Band, Ken Boothe, Leon Coldero & Code 868, and Code Red Band.

“Jamaican culture is international and infectious and we want to share it with as many people as possible by attracting all ethnicities and demographics,” shares Eddy Edwards, CEO of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival. “This year’s festival is an opportunity to create a bigger experience that appeals to a broader audience of South Floridians who can appreciate the culture, music, cuisine, and the Caribbean energy.”

In addition to the music, attendees will enjoy the culture of Jamaica. The air will be thick with the aromas and flavors of Caribbean-inspired cuisine filling the festival fair grounds with more than thirty food vendors offering a variety of food choices. The Grace Village will offer culinary demonstrations, product sampling and interactive activities with prizes and giveaways. At the Publix Cook-Off Pavilion will be “Taste the Island’s” Chef Irie and Food Network’s two-time “Chopped” champion Chef Andre Fowles showing off his culinary skills with food demos. The Party Pavillion is a party within a party with some of the hottest DJs and Selectors creating a club atmosphere for the young and the young at heart. There’s also a Kids Zone the Western Union Cultural Stage and the Fuzion Sound Stage.

It all goes down on November 12, 2017 from 10am to 10pm at Markham Park in Sunrise, and at 4pm the main stage opens up with the headliners. Tickets are $30 general admission; $140 for VIP and can be purchased at JerkFestival.com or at local authorized ticket outlets throughout Dade and Broward County.