Apple Employee Fired Because Of Viral Video?

Sucks for this dude – an apple engineer has been fired after his daughter’s video on the new iPhone X went viral.

“Apple, of course, asked me to take it down, and I took it down right when they asked me to because I respect Apple. I had no idea that this was a violation.”

Apple doesn’t play when it comes to recording anything on their campus let alone “leaking” information on dates of new additions on campus. Watch the original video above & the post “fired” video below. What do you think? Is this fair? For more on this story click here.