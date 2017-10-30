Andy Cohen Shades Kathy Griffen

Even though Andy Cohen was an executive producer on Kathy Griffin’s reality show for six seasons, the talk show host shaded Griffin last week by saying he doesn’t know who she is. According to The Daily Mail, Cohen made his seemingly joking claim on video last Thursday–when a TMZ cameraman asked him about his new gig replacing Griffin as co-host on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. Griffin quickly clapped back on Twitter writing, “Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w/ paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.” She followed it up with a 17-minute video clip linked on Twitter called Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, in which she details being offered cocaine before doing Cohen’s show. Cohen took to Twitter to vehemently deny the claim.