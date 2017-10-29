Selena Gomez Has Been Hanging Out A Lot With Her Ex The Biebs. What Does Her BF The Weeknd Think?!

Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were having breakfast this morning at a cafe in Westlake Village. It looked like a deep conversation going on between the two at small table. Justin wearing a hoodie and Selena had a simple dress on. This was not the first time these two are hanging out recently. Last time was last Sunday when Justin was at Selena’s house til midnight. The question is where is Selena’s boyfriend the artist “The Weeknd”?! Well TMZ reports he is fully aware of them hanging out while he is on tour. So what is really going on? Is it ok to hang out with your ex while you are involved? A break up coming soon? I’m sure it will come out soon!