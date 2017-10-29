Model 22 year old Gigi Hadid was walking around New York rocking a blue astronaut suit this week. It was actually a NASA cobalt blue jumpsuit. The suit had logos including the American flag. The brand from Alpha Industries she is wearing has a big celebrity following for their bomber jackets. Now her supermodel sister Bella posted on instagram her sister Gigi in the astronaut outfit! Just perfect for Halloween you think! See below
Proud Bella Hadid Shows Us That Sister Gigi Hadid Is Ready To Take Off For Halloween With A Blue Astronaut Suit!
(Frazer Harrison/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)