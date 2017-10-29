Proud Bella Hadid Shows Us That Sister Gigi Hadid Is Ready To Take Off For Halloween With A Blue Astronaut Suit!

Filed Under: #Hadid #models
(Frazer Harrison/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Model 22 year old Gigi Hadid was walking around New York rocking a blue astronaut suit this week. It was actually a NASA cobalt blue jumpsuit. The suit had logos including the American flag. The brand from Alpha Industries she is wearing has a big celebrity following for their bomber jackets. Now her supermodel sister Bella posted on instagram her sister Gigi in the astronaut outfit! Just perfect for Halloween you think! See below45CA7AEB00000578 0 image a 21 1509259735396 Proud Bella Hadid Shows Us That Sister Gigi Hadid Is Ready To Take Off For Halloween With A Blue Astronaut Suit!

