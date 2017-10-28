Cardi B Is ENGAGED And You Gotta See Her MASSIVE Rock!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Cardi B attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

So remember about a week ago I told you Cardi B and Offset called it quits and the immediately got back together?!?! Well, not only did they kiss and makeup but the two are now ENGAGED!!!! It all went down while she was on stage performing at a concert in New York. Cardi B was addressing the crowd when Offset spun her around, pulled out the ring box and proposed to her in front of a sold out crowd!!!! Cardi almost lost her wig jumping up and down and whipping her head. Check out the proposal and that rock below!!!!

 

Here’s that ring and it looks like Offset didn’t have a budget for his boo thang!!!!

 

Cardi took to IG to express herself as the soon-to-be Mrs. Offset!!!!

