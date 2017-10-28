Cardi B Is ENGAGED And You Gotta See Her MASSIVE Rock!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

So remember about a week ago I told you Cardi B and Offset called it quits and the immediately got back together?!?! Well, not only did they kiss and makeup but the two are now ENGAGED!!!! It all went down while she was on stage performing at a concert in New York. Cardi B was addressing the crowd when Offset spun her around, pulled out the ring box and proposed to her in front of a sold out crowd!!!! Cardi almost lost her wig jumping up and down and whipping her head. Check out the proposal and that rock below!!!!

Here’s that ring and it looks like Offset didn’t have a budget for his boo thang!!!!

Cardi took to IG to express herself as the soon-to-be Mrs. Offset!!!!