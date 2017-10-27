Tiger Woods Pleads GUILTY To Reckless Driving! #IvyUnleashed

Earlier today, Tiger Woods pled guilty to reckless driving in connection with a May incident in which he was found passed out in his Mercedes at two a.m. The Associated Press reports that the golfer will avoid jail time, assuming he doesn’t violate the terms of his one-year probation. Woods must pay a $250 fine and court costs; attend a division program designed for first-time offenders; submit to regular drug tests; and abstain from alcohol.