Tiger Woods Pleads GUILTY To Reckless Driving! #IvyUnleashed

By Ya Chica Ivy
JUPITER, FL - MAY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) May 29, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. Woods has been released on his own recognizance. (Photo by The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

Earlier today, Tiger Woods pled guilty to reckless driving in connection with a May incident in which he was found passed out in his Mercedes at two a.m. The Associated Press reports that the golfer will avoid jail time, assuming he doesn’t violate the terms of his one-year probation. Woods must pay a $250 fine and court costs; attend a division program designed for first-time offenders; submit to regular drug tests; and abstain from alcohol.

