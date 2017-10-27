Taylor Swift A Robot In Futuristic “Ready For It” Video #IvyUnleashed

By Ya Chica Ivy
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Taylor Swift goes full cyborg in the futuristic new video for her single “…Ready for It?” Entertainment Weekly reports that the Joseph Khan-directed visual opens with Taylor wearing a black hooded outfit and walking through alleys and crossing paths with various red-eyed robots. When she reaches her destination, hooded Taylor approaches what appears to be a nearly-naked robot version of herself inside a large glass box. When the two touched hands on either side of the glass, mechanical Taylor blasts through the wall and shreds away hooded Taylor’s skin to reveal a machine interior. Khan previously teased that the video pays homage to anime; the finished product was also obviously inspired by sci-fi films such as Blade Runner and Ghost in the Shell.

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Be Caller 9 To Win Tix To House Of Horror
POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live