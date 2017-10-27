Simon Cowell Home After Hospital Stay! #IvyUnleashed

Simon Cowell was reportedly rushed to a hospital today after suffering a fall at his London home. “It’s been a scary morning,” a Cowell rep told The Sun. “It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.” Cowell was seen being taken out of his home on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace around 7:30 or 8 a.m. local time. Later in the day, clad in a tracksuit, sweater and untied (!!!!) shoes, the X Factor judge returned home and flashed a thumbs-up sign to cameras.

