Selena Gomez To Discuss Kidney Transplant On Today #IvyUnleashed

Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa, who saved her life earlier this year by giving her one of her kidneys, will talk about their experiences in an interview airing Monday on TODAY. “Next week on TODAY: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa speak out together for the first time since the kidney transplant that saved Selena’s life,” TODAY tweeted this morning alongside a photo of the two women with TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. In a preview of their sitdown, Selena says, “My kidneys were just done. It was–that was it. And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life [to be a donor]…and she volunteered and did it.” When Guthrie then says, “You feel that Francia saved your life,” Selena replies, “Because she did.”