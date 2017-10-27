Prince Royce, CNCO Win Big at 2017 Latin American Music Awards @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

Prince Royce and CNCO were the big winners at the third annual Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night. In addition to winning Song of the Year for “Deja Vu,” his collaboration with Shakira, Royce took home the awards for Favorite Artist, Favorite Album (Five) and Favorite Song (“Deja Vu”) in the tropical music category. Meanwhile, CNCO won Album of the Year for Primera Cita, as well as Favorite Duo or Group, Favorite Album and Favorite Song for ”Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos)” in the pop-rock category. Artist of the Year Enrique Iglesias also presented Pitbull with the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award for his charitable work.

