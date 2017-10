Kendall Jenner Official Has A Man! #IvyUnleashed

Though the rumors have been swirling for weeks, an inside source tells Us Weekly that Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are a “full-on couple.” The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old NBA power forward have reportedly been hooking up since September, and were recently seen on a double date with Kendall’s sister Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Kendall has also been spotted at several L.A. Clippers games to watching Griffin, who split with fiancĂ©e Brynn Cameron over the summer.

