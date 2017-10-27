Kendall Jenner Official Has A Man! #IvyUnleashed

Though the rumors have been swirling for weeks, an inside source tells Us Weekly that Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are a “full-on couple.” The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old NBA power forward have reportedly been hooking up since September, and were recently seen on a double date with Kendall’s sister Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Kendall has also been spotted at several L.A. Clippers games to watching Griffin, who split with fiancée Brynn Cameron over the summer.

-#IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96