Ick! Australia’s “Bugstaburger” Is Topped With Mealworms @jppower96

To celebrate Halloween, Australian fast food chain Huxtaburger is selling a spooky dish that may give you shivers: a burger featuring ants, mealworms and a blue bun. Huxtaburger announced on its Facebook page that The “Bugstaburger” will be available at the Melbourne City Center location for one day only on Halloween. It contains roasted mealworms, and is topped with any mayonnaise and a blue bun. All locations will offer the blue buns, but only the one store will serve the insects.