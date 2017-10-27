DJ Khaled + Demi Lavato = ________!!!!

Demi Lovato is hitting the road in 2018, and she’s bringing one of the hottest stars of 2017 with her. According to E!, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer tapped ubiquitous Miami producer and social media star DJ Khaled to perform as a special guest on the trel. This isn’t the first time the pop stars have joined forces; DJ Khaled previously brought Lovato on stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Festival. While Khaled enjoyed massive singles “Wild Thoughts” and “I’m the One,” Lovato is on the rise with her latest album Tell Me You Love Me debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

