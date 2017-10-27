Cardi B And Nicki Minaj On New Migos Single “Motorsport” #IvyUnleashed

By Ya Chica Ivy
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Migos sure know how to drum up interest in their forthcoming new album, Culture II. Earlier today, the trio officially dropped the first single, “MotorSport,” which features rap queen Nicki Minaj and the hottest new hip-hop act of the year, Cardi B. The hard-edged tune has a laid-back groove and dark production, and separate verses from each woman. Incidentally, Billboard notes, “Fans have suggested that Cardi and Nicki’s verses on their first official collaboration are actually about each other.” Culture II is due in stores at some to-be-determined point in the future.

