Burger King Offers FREE Whoppers! #IvyUnleashed

In yet another effort to troll McDonald’s and its namesake clown, Burger King is offering free whoppers to anyone dressed as a clown at five participating locations on Halloween. On Wednesday, the burger chain released a #ScaryClownNight promotional video in which a clown resembling a fiendish Ronald McDonald rolls up on a tricycle and–joined by an armada of freaky clowns–chases a boy on his bicycle into a nearby Burger King. As Adweek notes, last year Burger King’s “Scariest BK” stunt involved decorating a location in Queens (N.Y.) as the ghost of McDonald’s.

