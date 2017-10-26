Oktoberfest! Beer Truck Spills Load on German Autobahn @jppower96

On Wednesday on the autobahn in central Germany, the AP reports that a driver lost control of her car, hit a guard rail and swerved back onto the road, hitting an oncoming truck. The truck then collided with another guard rail, ripping its side open and spilling its entire load onto the road. And just what did that load consist of? Thirty-thousand bottles of beer, which made for a shattered, sudsy cleanup. Happy Oktoberfest, everyone!