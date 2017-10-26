George H.W. Bush Apologizes for Groping 2 Actresses @jppower96

Former President George H.W. Bush has apologized after two women accused him of inappropriate touching. On Wednesday night, Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath issued a statement that read, “On occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.” In a now-deleted Instagram post, actress Heather Lind accused the 93-year-old of grabbing her rear and cracking a dirty joke during a photo-op four years ago. “He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side,” she claimed. “He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again.” Actress Jordana Grolnick also told Deadspin that, while posing for a photo with Bush and the cast of a play, “he reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo, he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’”