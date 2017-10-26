Eminem New Album “Revival?”

Filed Under: billboard, EMINEM, Entertainment, ig, Paul Rosenberg, phone call, picture, Promotion, Revival, Video
Photo: Donna Ward / Getty Images

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby

A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on

The internet is going crazy over Eminem’s alleged new album title “Revival.” Paul Rosenberg, Marshall’s long time manager & CEO of Def Jam, took to IG yesterday to support Yelawolf’s new album “Trial By Fire” & possibly dropped a major hint! Is the billboard in the background real? Doesn’t seem so – check out the video below. Insane right? What an incredible promotion stunt.

More from Mijo (7pm - Midnight)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Be Caller 9 To Win Tix To House Of Horror
POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live