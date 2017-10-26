Eminem New Album “Revival?”

The internet is going crazy over Eminem’s alleged new album title “Revival.” Paul Rosenberg, Marshall’s long time manager & CEO of Def Jam, took to IG yesterday to support Yelawolf’s new album “Trial By Fire” & possibly dropped a major hint! Is the billboard in the background real? Doesn’t seem so – check out the video below. Insane right? What an incredible promotion stunt.
Here’s what happens when you call 1-833-243-8738, the number for Eminem’s new album, “REVIVAL” pic.twitter.com/yWbf2Zk9Hr
— Ryan Christensen (@rnchristensen) October 26, 2017