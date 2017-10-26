Did Ivanka Make a Spotify Sex Playlist for Her Anniversary? @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a specially curated Spotify sex playlist? That’s what folks are wondering after HuffPo reported that Ivanka made a 21-minute Spotify playlist on October 15 full of sexy-time tunes. The five-song collection kicks off with John Legend’s “All of Me” and “Ordinary People,” followed by Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” before climaxing (sorry) with Adele’s “When We Were Young.” The playlist is cryptically titled “991122;” if you Google that numerical combo, you get several pics of flowers colored a deep red (because “991122” is HTML code for a deep red). Needless to say, Twitter’s had a field day with this discovery. “This is bulls**t. Where is Ed Sheeran?” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “I’m pretty sure @johnlegend was having a great day until you found this.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Be Caller 9 To Win Tix To House Of Horror
POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour!

Listen Live