Did Ivanka Make a Spotify Sex Playlist for Her Anniversary? @jppower96

Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a specially curated Spotify sex playlist? That’s what folks are wondering after HuffPo reported that Ivanka made a 21-minute Spotify playlist on October 15 full of sexy-time tunes. The five-song collection kicks off with John Legend’s “All of Me” and “Ordinary People,” followed by Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful” before climaxing (sorry) with Adele’s “When We Were Young.” The playlist is cryptically titled “991122;” if you Google that numerical combo, you get several pics of flowers colored a deep red (because “991122” is HTML code for a deep red). Needless to say, Twitter’s had a field day with this discovery. “This is bulls**t. Where is Ed Sheeran?” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “I’m pretty sure @johnlegend was having a great day until you found this.”