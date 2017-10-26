Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Demi Lovato is coming for you, and she’s bringing DJ Khaled along for the ride.
The pop star has revealed her 2018 tour with the Major Key DJ a string of dates across North America next year.
The tour kicks off on Feb. 26 in San Diego, CA, and will run through the end of March, wrapping up in Tampa, FL, on March 31.
Lovato’s upcoming trek will be in support of her new album, Tell Me You Love Me. DJ Khaled is still promoting his most recent full-length, Grateful, which boasts the breakout summer anthem, “Wild Thoughts,” starring Rihanna.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, October 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details click here.
To ensure fans gain access to tickets, Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Additionally, The Ellen DeGenerea Show and Fabletics presales begin October 31. JBL and Ulta presales follow on November 1 along with a YouTube presale on November 2.
Tickets for the Demi Lovato tour go on-sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
See the full tour itinerary below.
02/26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
02/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/02 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
03/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
03/31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
