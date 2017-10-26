Are Iggy Azalea and Odell Beckham Jr. Dating? @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96
(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Odell Beckham Jr.’s football season may be over, but his love life appears to be on fire. Us Weekly reports that the NFL star is dating rapper Iggy Azalea. “It’s new, very fresh,” an insider says of their relationship, which another source notes isn’t exclusive. “They hook up, but are still hooking up with other people.” Beckham and Azalea were first rumored to be dating back in May, after they were pictured together with friends in a photo. They both denied any connection at the time.

