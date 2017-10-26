Are Drake and The Weeknd Beefing Over Bella Hadid? @jppower96

Drake and The Weeknd are reportedly fighting over Bella Hadid, despite the fact that the “Die for You” singer has been dating Selena Gomez for months. Page Six reports that there’s “tension” between the two artists because Drake recently “broke the bro code” and “100 percent hooked up” with Hadid. “They both hang in the same Toronto crew and now they’re having to pick sides,” a source reveals. “The Weeknd performed and people on Drake’s side were like, ‘I can’t show up to that…Got to have allegiance.’”