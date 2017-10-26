5-Foot Boa Constrictor Found in North Carolina Hotel Bed @jppower96

Snakes on a plane are bad enough, but snakes in a hotel? A housekeeper in Asheville, North Carolina, reportedly discovered a five-foot boa constrictor under the bed covers in an empty room at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Monday. The reptile was relocated by police to the Bumcombe County Animal Shelter until its owner–who plum forgot about his slithery pet while checking out–came to claim him. “I set him down for two minutes and forgot about him, walked out,” owner Neil Miller told WLOS-TV about his snake, who’s named Chuck. Miller also told Chuck during their reunion at the animal shelter, “It’s daddy. Smell daddy. Oh, it’s daddy’s boy.”

