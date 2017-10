Apparently Sam Smith lives in a 300 year old house that was once a school – yeah no thanks! Watch him explain while on the Ellen Show yesterday. Of course, you know Ellen had to get her own scares in. Sam’s “The Thrill Of It All” releases November 3rd.

My second album ‘The Thrill Of It All’ is yours Nov 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at https://t.co/BIA41Fd2zZ xx pic.twitter.com/qh338MCAHb — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 6, 2017