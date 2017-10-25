Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Reunited?!? #IvyUnleashed

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited at her house in Studio City, California, last weekend. Photos obtained by TMZ show Bieber pulling up to his ex-girlfriend’s home in his white Mercedes G-Wagon and Gomez walking into her place just 10 minutes later. The two reportedly hung out until at least midnight, along with other mutual friends. The former couple, who dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, reportedly reconnected after Gomez announced she’d undergone a kidney transplant. Sources say that Gomez’s boyfriend The Weeknd is aware that the two are speaking again and wasn’t at Sunday’s gathering because he’s away on tour.

