What The KARDASHIANS DID For Whopping $150 MILLION BUCKS!!!! #IvyUnleashed

Can you BELIEVE the damn Kardashians got $150 MILLION DOLLARS for signing on with the E! network for another season! JEEEEEZ!!!! I’m not hating, hey everybody complains and hates on them, but they clearly have TONS of fans to still be in demand and making a KILLING! They’re making $30 million for FIVE more seasons. According to TMZ, their sources say the Kardashian deal is structured so that the family decides how to split up the money amongst themselves. The deal takes the Kardashians into 2019.

-Ivy Unleashed

@IvyPower96