An Orlando couple recently received 65 pounds of marijuana inside their Amazon order of storage bins!

Can you imagine?

Amazon customers in Orlando got unexpected marijuana delivery 📦-65-pounds! #WFTV at 6pm pic.twitter.com/yYywuKYpnU — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 20, 2017

An investigation is underway, no arrests have been made and amazon funded their customers with a $150 gift card. Of course – the marijuana was confiscated by local police lolÂ