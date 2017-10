I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

It’s official – Justin Timberlake will be performing at SB LII this February. Watch the announcement posted on his IG last night with some help from friend Jimmy Fallon. What do you think? Are you excited? The guy has hits for days – maybe an *NSYNC reunion?!