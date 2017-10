I caught up with Halsey before her show at the BB&T center on Saturday afternoon. We talked about the creative space she was in while making Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, her passion for painting and visuals & played a unique game of one word association using colors! Watch the interview above – she was super cool!

About tonight 🎊 #hopelessfountainkingdom #halsey A post shared by thebbtcenter (@thebbtcenter) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT