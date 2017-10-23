Happy 1st Birthday Asahd 🎂 🎉 🎈

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

DJ Khaled put together an epic 1st birthday party for Asahd at LIV over the weekend. Watch footage from the jungle themed party above, this kid is too cute. Happy Birthday Asahd! – yes boy! yes boy! yes boy!

