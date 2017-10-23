Florida Teen Pulled Over While Wearing Shrek Makeup

A teenager in Florida has gone viral after being pulled over by police while wearing a face full of Shrek makeup. UPI reports that Twitter user HayBay shared a photo of herself made up as the green ogre on October 16 with the caption, “OK, so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class.” The tweet has since received more than 250,000 likes and 60,000-plus retweets. While HayBay didn’t provide any other details about the encounter, Florida’s Pasco County Sheriff’s department caught wind of the tweet and noted, “Can confirm it was not us. But we sort of wish it had been.”