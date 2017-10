Over the weekend Drake joined Raptors announcers for an amazing 4 minutes on air during the 3rd quarter of Toronto vs Philadelphia. What can’t this guy do? Super funny & even predicts Toronto making it to the Eastern Conference Finals this year – not sure about that one Drake. Watch the footage above, so good!

