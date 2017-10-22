The Hotel Ordered Cardi B To Leave!

Filed Under: #CardiB #hotel
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Cardi B was in upstate New York staying at The Hilton Albany. She was in town this weekend for a show. Many guests started complaining about lots of noise coming from Cardi’s hotel room. Cardi B was confronted by hotel security.  Let’s say there was few words exchanged then she was ordered to leave the hotel. Cardi B then posted a video on her Instagram making accusations about the hotel but was then deleted. Now Cardi B had a tough weekend she broke up then made up with her boyfriend Offset then this. Hopefully Cardi B can start a new week with no drama!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

