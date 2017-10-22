Is Cardi B Single?!?! ~@JayOnAir96

Photo: Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Cardi B hasn’t been shy about her relationship with Migos rapper Offset but it looks like the two have called it quits. According to some recent posts on social media, the Bodak Yellow rapper seems to have made it known that she is back on the market or is she?!?! Click the images below and see for yourself!!!!

 

Then there’s this on her SnapChat account…

 

Those feelings were short lived because Carbi B wanted her BAE back with after posting this…

 

Waffle House?!?! I mean how could you turn that down, Offset?!?! LMAO!!!! I mean surely ANYTHING can be worked out over waffles at Waffle House, right?!?!

