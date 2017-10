Nicki Minaj will take the stand on behalf of her brother Jelani who’s on trail for child rape charges of his step daughter.

Apprantely the mother Jacqueline Robinson of the alleged victim tried to extort 25mil from Minaj to make the charges go away.

Mr Maraj lawyer David Schwartz told the jurors Ms. Robinson only married Jelani to extort money out of Nicki.

Story developing….