Katy Perry Gets Stuck In The Air At Her Own Concert!

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Katy Perry is known for outrageous swinging high acts and props. Well recently she got stuck mid-air during a Nashville concert this week. While sitting on a floating Saturn stage prop. Katy Perry noticed she wasn’t going anywhere!

She said in mid-air-

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space. I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song? You’d better put your phones up, it’s a Youtube moment!”

See the video (Youtube)

