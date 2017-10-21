Famous Rocky Statue Up For Auction

Being from Philly, I ran up the famous Rocky steps quite a few times before moving to beautiful Miami. Rocky left such an impact on the city of Philadelphia its no surprise people are going banana’s over his statue being up for auction. Now, let me back it up a tad, the original statue from Rocky III is not the piece for auction, the BACK UP statue is the one that will be. A. Thomas Schomberg is the gentlemen who made the original for the Rocky film in the 80’s followed by making an exact duplicate in case something happened to the original, smart right?

The original statue from the movie Rocky III is still in Philly while the backup has been located in the San Diego Hall of Champions. This is where the sale comes in, the Hall has shut down permanently leaving the duplicate statue without a home. According to a rep from SCP Auctions, the Rocky piece is set to go for anywhere between 500K-1Mil. Wow! Not only is that price insane but here is my question…. How do you move the statute when it weighs 1800 lbs and stands 9ft tall? Add another moving expensive along with the actual price and you are looking well over a million ! What an investment!