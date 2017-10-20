Taylor Swift Releases New Single “Gorgeous” @jppower96

Taylor Swift dropped her new single “Gorgeous” from her forthcoming album Reputation on Thursday night. The upbeat pop song finds Taylor gushing about falling for a guy with “ocean blue eyes” and admitting that she can’t bring herself to approach him. The lyrical highlight comes toward the end of the track when she laments, “There’s nothing I hate more than what I can’t have / Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats / Alone.” Fans were quick to take to Twitter to express their excitement over Taylor incorporating her cats into a song. “The most reliable lyric ever,” one declared. Another tweeted, “Thanks for staying weird and amazing.” Reputation drops on November 10.

