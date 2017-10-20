Chance The Rapper Shares Grammy Moment With Daughter ❤️

Filed Under: Chance the Rapper, daughter, Entertainment, Grammy, Moment, Video
Photo: Daneil Boczarski / Getty Images

Earlier this year Chance The Rapper took home 3 Grammy’s including best new artist. Yesterday he finally received his Grammy’s in the mail, watch him open his awards alongside his daughter above! I love this guy – always a proactive voice for the community.

More from Mijo (7pm - Midnight)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Listen To Win Tickets To Halloween Horror Nights 2017

Listen Live