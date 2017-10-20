Chance The Rapper Shares Grammy Moment With Daughter ❤️

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

Earlier this year Chance The Rapper took home 3 Grammy’s including best new artist. Yesterday he finally received his Grammy’s in the mail, watch him open his awards alongside his daughter above! I love this guy – always a proactive voice for the community.