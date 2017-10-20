Blac Chyna’s Mom Sues Wendy Williams for a “Lifetime of Pain” @jppower96

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni is suing Wendy Williams for $1 million, claiming the talk show host’s comments have caused her “stress and depression” and a “lifetime of pain.” According to documents obtained by The Blast, Toni filed a handwritten defamation lawsuit on October 5 against Williams and her producers over the constant “negative light” that Williams has cast upon her. Specifically, Toni claims Williams has caused her a “lifetime of pain and suffering” and says she had to quit her jobs as an Uber and Lyft driver because of the stress. Toni is representing herself in the lawsuit.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)