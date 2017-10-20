Blac Chyna’s Mom Sues Wendy Williams for a “Lifetime of Pain” @jppower96

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni is suing Wendy Williams for $1 million, claiming the talk show host’s comments have caused her “stress and depression” and a “lifetime of pain.” According to documents obtained by The Blast, Toni filed a handwritten defamation lawsuit on October 5 against Williams and her producers over the constant “negative light” that Williams has cast upon her. Specifically, Toni claims Williams has caused her a “lifetime of pain and suffering” and says she had to quit her jobs as an Uber and Lyft driver because of the stress. Toni is representing herself in the lawsuit.

