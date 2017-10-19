Twitter Goes Crazy Over Melania Body Double Conspiracy Theory @jppower96

The Twitterverse went wild on Wednesday over a viral tweet suggesting that First Lady Melanie Trump uses a body double to avoid public appearances with President Donald Trump. BuzzFeed reports that the conspiracy theory started on Facebook, but moved to Twitter when user @JoeVargas posted a screenshot of Melania wearing sunglasses and a tan jacket while standing next to her husband. “This is not Melania. To think they would go this far and try and make us think it’s her on TV is mind blowing,” he wrote. “Makes me wonder what else is a lie.” While some people seemed to believe the claims, others used the opportunity to crack jokes. “Looks like you all figured me out,” the @FakeMelania account tweeted. Another user shared pictures of Queen Amidala and her double from Star Wars, writing, “You guys. This time I think the conspiracy nuts are on to something here.”