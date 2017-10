So that’s one heck of a way to start the first Pistons game in Detroit in 40 years. @Eminem kicks it off on the mic. pic.twitter.com/lRsTUVK1Lp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2017

The Detroit Pistons should hire Eminem to introduce them at every home game. Watch Marshall do his thing at the brand new Little Caesars arena in Detroit. Big Sean in attendance too? Who would you like to see introduce Heat games?