By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth just can’t stop dancing.

The pop star cuts a rug throughout the music video for his latest single, “How Long.”

Related: Charlie Puth Loses It on James Cordon’s ‘Late Late Show’

The clip finds Puth dancing in an empty office building to the funky track, with a few snazzy special effects along the way.

“How Long” is the second single from Puth’s upcoming sophomore album, Voicenotes, due for release on Jan. 19.

Check out Charlie’s latest below.